A/R: 15 Traders Arrested For Flouting Lockdown Directives

Some 15 traders have been arrested in the Kumasi metropolis for defying orders by city authorities not to sell at some parts of the Central market.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi on Monday ordered the temporary closure of the Dr Mensah section of the Central Market after traders failed to observe the social distancing protocols in the wake of the ongoing partial lockdown.

Citi News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Hafiz Tijani said although the area has been cordoned off by the Assembly, some traders still entered the market to sell.

Although vendors of foodstuff are exempt from the partial lockdown, some traders are failing to adhere to the social distancing protocols.

The taskforce arrested the traders and handed them over to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the traders will be made to sign a bond of good behaviour.

“It is true that we have arrested some traders from the market. Because people have decided to flood the market. We would close the market of which we instructed the Police officers not to allow anyone to enter the market but this morning we got information that some traders had gone to the market to do business. Because of that they were picked up and brought to the Regional Command.”

“These are market women who have flouted some directives. They are not supposed to go there and they went there. We do not want others to go there since the Assembly has closed that particular market. Other markets are open and even that we are trying to regulate activities so anyone who enters there will observe social distancing protocols.”

On Monday, Ghana began a partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa as part of measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The affected areas observing the lockdown fall within some of the most densely populated in Ghana.

During the two-week partial lockdown, citizens in affected areas are advised to only leave their homes in search of essential items or activities.

---citinewsroom