Covid-19: 10 Markets Fumigated In Garu District

A total of 10 markets in the Garu district of the Upper East Region have been disinfected today Wednesday against the deadly coronavirus.

The exercise which started at the main lorry station through the market stores, kiosks and other hidden places of the town ended at Kugri market.

The District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Asore Avoka who supervised the exercise expressed satisfaction with the level of success.

He commended the people of the area and most especially the market women for complying with the president's directive to disinfect all markets in the country in order to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Avoka said the fumigation was not only to stop the spread of the coronavirus but to ensure proper hygiene of the markets.

Mr. Joseph Abugre, District Coordinating Director for Garu advised residents to report any case or symptoms of the coronavirus to the appropriate authorities for quick response.

He added that the Garu District Assembly would continue with the public education for all to be aware of the deadly coronavirus.

The District Directorate of Health Services, Ibrahim Saheed applauded government for instituting the fumigation program to disinfect all markets across the country.

According to Ibrahim Saheed, the exercise has come at the right time to combat the deadly covid-19.

He however, debunked an earlier allegation that the Garu district recorded its first case on the coronavirus.

Mr Saheed said, with the support of all the stakeholders in the district they will ensure that the residents are protected against the deadly virus.

The exercise is part of a national fumigation exercise being led by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, which is in line with the President’s directives on measures outlined to contain and prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.