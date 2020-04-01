COVID-19: National Information Contact Centre Ready

Government has deployed a National Information Contact Centre to facilitate the provision of information on COVID-19 and other related matters.

Persons who would like to be tested for COVID-19 have been urged to contact the National Emergency Contact number, 112.

“So you call 112 if you feel you are having symptoms and you need to be tested. You call 112 and we send someone to you or direct you to where you can go for a test,” the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said at a presser on Wednesday.

The Minister also indicated that persons who might need general information on COVID-19 or clarification on the imposition of restrictions could contact 311.

Persons working in a health facility willing to give feedback on the status of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in their respective health facilities could contact 311.

Again, persons who would want to draw the government’s attention to observations of the restrictions or lack of the lack of observations could call 311.

“It is my understanding also that a Whatsapp interface has been made available. The number to that interface is 0555311311,” the Minister added.

195 cases in Ghana

As at 0800GMT on 1st April, 2020, 195 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the country.

The number includes five deaths and 3 recoveries.

A number of patients have also been discharged from hospitals and being managed at home.

Those people are pending further tests to confirm their negative status from COVID-19.

If the repeated tests prove negative, they will be deemed recovered.

Regional breakdown of cases

Greater Accra Region – 174

Northern Region – 10

Ashanti Region – 9

Upper West Region – 1

Eastern Region – 1

---citinewsroom