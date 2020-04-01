COVID-19 Lockdown: Otumfuo Joins Fight, Donates To Deprived Communities

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has distributed relief items to deprived communities in the Greater Kumasi jurisdiction that have been affected by the lockdown.

This forms part of the measures by the Asantehene to support the needy in complying with the President’s directive to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief items include rice, oil, canned tomatoes, mackerel, sardine, salt, packs of sachet and bottled water, hand sanitisers, medicated soap, vegetables and fruits.

The Asantehene is expected to also present Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the frontline health workers in the various health facilities in Greater Kumasi.

