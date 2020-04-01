ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.04.2020 Headlines

COVID-19 Lockdown: Otumfuo Joins Fight, Donates To Deprived Communities

By News Desk
COVID-19 Lockdown: Otumfuo Joins Fight, Donates To Deprived Communities
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has distributed relief items to deprived communities in the Greater Kumasi jurisdiction that have been affected by the lockdown.

This forms part of the measures by the Asantehene to support the needy in complying with the President’s directive to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

41202063207-vaqduhgtsn-50034526

The relief items include rice, oil, canned tomatoes, mackerel, sardine, salt, packs of sachet and bottled water, hand sanitisers, medicated soap, vegetables and fruits.

41202063207-1h830n4ayu-85526319

The Asantehene is expected to also present Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the frontline health workers in the various health facilities in Greater Kumasi.

---classfmonline

TOP STORIES

COVID-19: 43 Persons Traced In Upper West Quarantined
12 minutes ago

Covid-19 Lockdown: Wee Smoking, Boozing Session At Sapeiman
12 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line