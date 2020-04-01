IHRC Ghana Gets New Leadership

Listen to article

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Ghana Chapter on Friday 27th March 2020, made specific appointments to certain personalities to constitute the Commission's Interim Executive Committee to run the affairs of the Commission in Ghana.

The Chairman of the Ghana Chapter Professor Michael Kwateng in an interview revealed this in the wake of the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic and the role of the IHRC globally and also in Ghana.

The Interim Executive Committee is made up of Professor Michael Kwateng (Chairman), Dr. Gabriel Odeh Apotey (Vice-Chairman 1), Mrs. Amanda Hughes (Vice Chairman 2), Mr. David Doe Fiagbor ( General Secretary), Mr. Henry Ugah ( Director of Research), Mr. Jonathan Kweku Sey ( Director of Finance), Miss Adjoa Obuo Duodu (Director of Protocol), Nana Kwesi Boateng (Director of Training and Education), Mr. Felix Martey Glover (Director of Media and Public Relations), Rev. Martin Tamakloe (Head of Culture and Religion) and Mr. Michael Kpabitey Hammond (Treasurer).

Professor Kwateng noted that the IHRC,Gh is working closely with the IHRC, Geneva, Africa Region and United Nations as it is expected and also in abnormal global pandemic times in which we find ourselves. He said that logistics and education needed to fight COVID-19 has been made. The Chairman advised the general public to adhere to the Government of Ghana Protocols and Directives in dealing with the pandemic.