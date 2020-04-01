Dr. Richard Kuuire Donates To Nandom Health Directorate

The NDC parliamentary candidate for Nandom Constituency, Dr Richard Kuuire, donated items to the Nandom Health Directorate on 30th March 2020. This is a man who places a paramount priority on the lives of his constituents.

The items include; two (2) infra-red thermometers, four thousand (4000) pairs of hand gloves, forty-eight (48) boxes of Madar Liquid Soap, hundred (100) medium-sized hand sanitizers and Ghc 1000 cash donation for COVID-19 education and sensitization especially for communities along the Black Volta and other entry points from Burkina Faso, to look out for strangers and to report same to authorities for necessary action.

These items were presented to the Municipal health director, madam Genevieve Yiripare, at the hospital administration. The director expressed her profound gratitude to the caring and benevolent parliamentary candidate, Dr. Richard Kuuire. She said, "we are grateful to you for your kind gesture. We pray that the Almighty God grants your heart desires and replenishes all that you have spent. God bless you".

These items to be distributed to Nandom District Hospital, Ko Polyclinic and other health facilities in the Nandom Constituency will help the health personnel in these health facilities to work effectively and efficiently without getting infected by the coronavirus and also safe the lives of the people of Nandom in general. It will also, in this CONVID-19 pandemic, prevent the spread of the virus in the constituency.

The generosity and philanthropic disposition of Dr. Richard Kuuire towards his people has never been in doubt since in public service and after. This donation exercise will complement and consolidate the community health screening exercise that was being carried out by the incoming MP for Nandom Constituency, Dr. Richard Kuuire.

Lawyer Richard Kuuire, before the outbreak of CONVID-19 in the country, initiated a community health screening exercise across the Nandom constituency. This health screening exercise has enabled an appreciable number of people in the constituency to be vaccinated against Hepatitis B. The people during the exercise were also being educated on several ailments by the health personnel.

This is a true selfless aspiring MP who has the lives of his people at heart. Kudos to Dr. Richard Kuuire for your unending kind gestures. May the Almighty God see you through in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections. Amen.