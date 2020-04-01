Coronavirus Response: Ghana Has 67 Ventilators Nationwide

Listen to article

There are 67 ventilators in public hospitals across the country, health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has said.

The minister addressing the press in Accra said the government has however ordered for 50 more ventilators out of which 20 has arrived in the country.

“With private sector included we can have about 200 ventilators now in the country,” he said.

He further noted that the cases being treated have so far not reached the stage where a ventilator will be required.

He, however, noted that government currently has enough ventilator to manage the cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has hit 195 cases as at 8:00am April 1, 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 106 were recorded from the general surveillance system, both in Accra and Kumasi, 79 from those on mandatory quarantine in Accra and 10 from those in mandatory quarantine in Tamale.

So far, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern and Upper West Regions have recorded cases of covid-19.

---Daily Guide