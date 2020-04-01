Akatsi South: Residents Of Shell Tobacco Area Sensitized On Deadly Coronavirus

Listen to article

In complementing the government’s effort in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, the Assemblymember representing the people of the Shell tobacco Electoral area in the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region, Hon. Wonder Gatepe has begun sensitization in his Electoral Area.

He started his campaign together with the NCCE Directorate of the Akatsi South Constituency.

Addressing the people of the area, Hon. Wonder Gatepe told the audience that as an Assemblymember, he is working with the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, the District Chief Executive and the NCCE directorate in the fight against the deadly disease.

He said the fight against the deadly COVID-19 cannot be worn by a single sector but by collective effort and commitment devoid of political sentiment.

The tour which, commenced on Tuesday, 24th, 2020 took him and his team to Tuime, Demonstration Down, Atorkorkorpe, Bedzoto, Day Care center, Shell Tobacco and Police station all in the Shell Tobacco Electoral Area.

Other places and people they engaged as teams are Akatsi central Market, Community Health Centres, youth teams among others.

Speaking to the groups they met, the NCCE Overload in the Akatsi South District, Rev. Vincent Adzikah used the occasion to appeal to the people in the Electoral Area to pay more attention to precautionary measures detailed by WHO AND GHS and stay safe in other not to contract the deadly Coronavirus.