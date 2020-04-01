Scribe Productions Supports Fight Against Corona Virus With "All Or None" Campaign

Over the past few weeks, corona virus has wreaked a lot of havoc across the globe of which Ghana is no exception. Taking advantage of the current lockdown, Scribe Productions has launched an "ALL OR NONE" campaign to encourage Ghanaians to adhere to the safety precautions laid out by the government.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Scribe is out there to sensitize Ghanaians on how to fight the deadly virus. It has put out campaign videos in two (2) local dialects ~ Ga and Ewe~ and another in English.

Dubbed "ALL OR NONE", the campaign is to emphasize how we are either all safe or we are all not safe. It throws a lot of light on how dangerous it is for just one person to be infected by the virus.

"This is all an effort to make Ghanaians know the essence of sticking to the WHO guidelines so we are all kept safe. It is either our collective obedience keeps us safe or one person's stubborness puts us all in harm's way," Kobina Ansah, team leader of Scribe Productions, said.

Scribe Productions is a Ghanaian theatre production house. It has to its credit seven (7) plays; some of which include The Boy Called A Girl, I Want To Sue God and This Family Is Not For Sale. Its new play, Emergency Wedding, is slated for this April at National Theatre.

Source: Scribe News