Listen to article

==========================================================

31st March, 2020 Public Release Statement Freetown, Sierra Leone. Pdl Joins The Fight Against The Spread Of The Corona Pandemic

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) has taken a serious note of the ravaging effects of COVID-19 that has become mass murderer in global health care delivery. In the prevailing circumstance where most countries in the world have recorded medically verified cases, we, of the PDL join all forces across Africa and the global village to fight against this deadly pandemic.

The PDL appreciates the timely intervention of African leaders, who out of patriotism, love and care are doing everything to save lives on the continent. More so, PDL appreciates also the fact that African leaders are accelerating efforts to get their people adhere to precautionary measures they must undertake to remain safe.

It is very much disturbing and unfortunate that, the Corona pandemic is gradually washing off the population of Europe and by extension, destabilizing the economic, social and political equilibrium of nations. We extend our solidarity to all countries of the world that are badly hit by this 21st century pandemic.

While the PDL is fully committed to supporting the fight to kick COVID-19 wherever it has given expression, we are appealing to countries like Russia and Cuba to do more to help Africans fight the pandemic out of the continent. The PDL can be a partner in this fight to save Africans from the devastating Corona virus. We did it during the Ebola crisis in 2014-2016. The absence of isolation centers at various entry points from one neighboring country to the other across Africa, further urges for international aid to defeat the pandemic.

Through this message, we, members and supporters of PDL wish to express condolence to families and governments around the world that have lost many lives to the escalating Corona virus.

Sender: Samuel Musa Kalokoh National Secretary for Administration The People’s Democratic League (PDL)