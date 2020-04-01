Covid-19: Sanitation Ministry To Hold Massive Clean-Up Exercise In Accra, Kumasi

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has announced that it has scheduled a 3-day massive clean-up exercise in Accra and Kumasi this weekend.

“The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in collaboration with the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) and members of the Environmental Service Providers Association led by Zoomlion Ghana Limited will embark on a three-day massive clean-up exercise in Accra and Kumasi from Friday 3rd to Sunday, 5th April 2020”, a press release signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Noah Tumfo said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the exercise is to utilize the lockdown period to ensure effective cleaning and cleansing of the cities to promote conditions of hygiene in support of the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid019).

The clean-up exercise will focus on the desilting of all gutters, collection and disposal of refuse from homes, public places, markets and lorry parks, as well as the emptying of street litter bins.

Meanwhile, all other Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) throughout the country have been directed by the Ministry of Sanitation to clean up their respective jurisdictions as well.