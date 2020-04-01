Covid-19: Compulsory Testing Begins In Ayawaso West On April 1

A compulsory house to house Coronavirus tracing and testing exercise is set to be carried out in the Ayawaso West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region from Wednesday, April 1.

The announcement made by the Municipal Health Directorate follows the identification of the Municipality as a hotspot for the virus.

The exercise will be conducted for 10 days to tackle the spread of COVID-19 among residents.

“A directive from the National Level has been given to conduct a COVID-19 contact tracing of all persons who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients…and conduct compulsory house to house testing of every individual residing in Ayawaso West Municipal Municipality”, the statement from health authorities indicated.

Over a hundred health and security officers are expected to be deployed for the exercise in the municipality.

–

More soon

---citinewsroom