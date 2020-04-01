Kumasi: Dr. Mensah Market Closed Over Social Distancing

THE DR. MENSAH Market in Kumasi has been closed to the public, indefinitely.

Traders, who operate in the market were disregarding the government's directive for social-distancing.

There was congestion at the place on Monday, the first-day of partial lockdown order.

These developments exposed the traders and their customers to the dangers of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

These occurrences have compelled the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey-Antwi, to close the market to the public.

“I can't watch for the people to be infected by the virus before I take action. So, I have closed the market, temporarily,” the mayor said on Monday afternoon during a visit to the busy market.

He said even though traders that deal in foodstuffs are exempted from the lockdown “I have closed the market”.

According to him, social distancing is key in preventing Covid-19 from spreading in the country and killing people.

“We continually educated them about social distancing but they continually disregarded it, hence the closure”, he said.

---Daily Guide