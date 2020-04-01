N/R: 109 Markets To Be Disinfected On Thursday

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has announced that it will disinfect a total of 109 market centers in the Northern Region on Thursday, April 2.

Similar exercises have been undertaken in the Great Accra Region, Ashanti Region and the Bono Regions all aimed at enhancing hygienic conditions in the markets in order to contain and prevent the spread of the virus.

In a statement signed by the Ministry of Local Government, Haji Alima Mahama on Tuesday, “The general public is hereby informed of the disinfection of one hundred and nine (109) Markets in the Northern Region on Thursday, April 2, 2020”.

The statement added that all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region are expected to collaborate with market queens and leaders to ensure all markets in their jurisdiction are closed on the above date for the disinfection.

The Ministry of Local Government is asking for the cooperation of all affected persons giving the assurance that the market centers will be opened on Friday, April 3, 2020.

