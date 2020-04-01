COVID-19: French Physician Warns Africa Against Vaccine From Bill Gates

French Physician, Didier Raoult, appears to be lending credence to some conspiracy theories surrounding the deadly coronavirus.

He warns African nations against the use of a vaccine on coronavirus from Bill Gates.

In a statement cited by Daily Guide online, the Physician called on Africans not to take what is soon expected to be sold against coronavirus.

He argues that the vaccine contains poison and that the Western world wants to destroy Africa on the pretext that it is the coronavirus that destroyed Africa.

“Why don't they start their vaccine in Italy, Spain and France where there are a lot of cases? he quizzed.

He has therefore urged Africans to take chloroquine in fighting Covid-19.

He’s French physician who wants chloroquine to be used for Covid-19.

---Daily Guide