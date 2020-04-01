NDC Urge Communicators To Ignore NPP Politics And Focused On COVID-19 Fight

Listen to article

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed disappointment over statements made by some state authorities undermining the effort of the President Akufo-Addo led government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The NDC has urged all its communicators to avoid being drawn into ‘controversies’ by some state institutions.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the government through its state institutions are diverting attention of the people of Ghana from the call of the President to all and sundry to participate in the national effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The statement follows the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe prior to the statement said “We have up to the end of June to compile the new voters register. The new register is important if only we want to have an election, so without the new register no elections.

Again, the Special Prosecutor Mr. Martun Amidu is also reported to have formally invited some personalities to assist his office in investigating a recent report on Airbus scandal, all in the midst of fight against spread of coronavirus and a partial lockdown.

These pronouncements, according to the statement, is tantamount to disrupting education and campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the statement, “We in the NDC view these pronouncements as statements designed to create a controversy when the attention of the people of Ghana is focused on the efforts of the government and other stakeholders to take the necessary measures to ensure the preservation of the lives and welfare of the good people of Ghana.”

In an interview with Osei Bonsu, on Ekosiisen on Asempa Fm, the General Secretary said, “If the government really is of good intention to fight corruption as portrayed, then Osafo Marfo’s Kroll and Associate $1million paid for no work done is still hanging.”

The statement further urged all its communicators to avoid being drawn into matters that are irrelevant to the fight to stop the spread of the pandemic. “We value the lives of our fellow citizens and will not spend any time responding to issues that have no bearing whatsoever on the preservation of life.”

Below is full statement….