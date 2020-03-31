No Covid-19 Recorded In Koforidua

Listen to article

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate has debunked reports that there is a recorded coronavirus case in Koforidua.

According to the directorate, the number of suspected cases is 28 as at 30th March 2020 and were negative when tested.

Dr. Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko, Regional Director of Health Services in a press statement said the samples have been taken from all suspects and sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research for analysis.

“Test results received are 27 and all are negative for COVID -19 whilst one is still pending,” the statement said.

She explained that so far, there are four contacts of confirmed cases being traced, adding that these are contacts of confirmed cases in Accra and they are doing very well under self-isolation.

“Three of them have so far tested negative and the other one returned to Accra”

She said the number of returnees' from affected countries in the region stands at 33, adding that the samples have been taken from 2, which all tested negative.

“The Regional Health Directorate want to assure the populace of the Region that we will continue to intensify our preparedness and response activities and heighten surveillance in all districts of the region to ensure that all citizens are safe and secured.”

---Daily Guide