Covid-19 Lockdown: MoMo Operators Cleared To Operate

Operators of mobile money in areas under the partial lockdown have been given the clearance to continue business.

President Akufo-Addo imposed a two-week partial lockdown on Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi from Monday, March 30, 2020.

These cities, which have been identified as the epicentres of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have been locked down as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

Ghana currently has a total number of 152 recorded cases, with five deaths and two recoveries.

He, however, made exemptions to the directive as some essential service providers will not be forced to lockdown. These included communication and digital services but the mobile money vendors were left out.

But Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Communications, Ken Ashigbe in a Citi News interview said the mobile vendors must show their national ID and identification card provided for them to be able to operate freely.

“We have reached out to Bank of Ghana and the Ministers for both information and the National Security because definitely you cannot have the communication and digital financial services without these mobile money merchants or those who sell the scratch cards. So these vendors what we have discussed with the Bank of Ghana and the other agencies is that they allow these vendors to show their ID cards and permit them to work.”

