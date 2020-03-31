COVID-19: Recovery Cases Now Three By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Another Coronavirus patient has recovered. This brings to 3, the total number of people who have recovered from the disease in the country. More soon. ---citinewsroom COVID-19Recovery CasesThreeCoronavirus in Ghana
