COVID-19: Provide Support, Food Items To Persons Living Within Lockdown Areas - Chief Tells Akufo-Addo

The Chief of Dompim-Pepesa Divisional Council in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, Ohyeawora Bian Panyin IV has entreated government to provide financial support for Ghanaians especially those in the lock down cities to mitigate the plight and hardship they might go through during the period.

The Chief indicated that hunger kills more than the coronavirus hence the need for government to assist people with some incentives which include food and water to keep them alive and healthy during the lock down.

He commended the government, ministers, parliamentarians and health professionals for their activeness in the fight against the spread coronavirus in Ghana.

The Chief also stressed that as part of measures to augment government's efforts in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 has placed a complete ban on all social activities in the Dompim-Pepesa community.

The coronavirus epidemic continues to disrupt life and business activities in the country and the world at large.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Friday, March 30, 2020 declared a partial lock down which took effect on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 01hrs, in the midnight.

The only avenue provided to mandate people living in the lock down cities to leave their homes is when they need certain essential items such as food, water, medicine and other items as contained in the president's directives.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana stand at 152 with five deaths and two recoveries whilst two others await their laboratory results to inform authority's decision to discharge them.

So far no new cases has been recorded since March 30, 2020.