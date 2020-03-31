Five Malians Suspected Of Covid-19 Quarantined In Northern Region

The Northern Regional Authorities have quarantined five Malians who were travelling from Kumasi to Tamale in the Northern Region.

The five were part of 78 passengers in a Malian registered vehicle which was intercepted by security officials in the region.

Speaking to Citi News, the Northern Regional, Minister Salifu Saed said samples of the five-persons have been taken for testing.

“Northern region is like a transit point for the Sahelian people so they travel from Niger, Mali and others. They passed here with trucks, some are from Niger, Burkina and others. Currently, there is a vehicle parked at TTA because it is a vehicle from Mali with both Malian and Nigerian nationals. The medical team is checking up for any symptoms of COVID-19,” he added.

Tamale, the capital town of the Northern region has reported two COVID-19 cases.

This has led to a quarantine of 36 staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital over a possible COVID-19 infection after coming into contact with two of the ten foreign nationals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamale.

President Nana Akufo-Addo declared a two-week partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa as Ghana began its most drastic measure to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown will last from Monday, 31st March 2020 to 12th April 2020.

Ghana joins South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Mali, among others, in Africa to have announced some restrictions of movement to curb the spread of the virus which has killed over 30,000 people across the globe.

---citinewsroom