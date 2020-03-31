Covid-19: Health Officials At KATH Test Negative

Ten staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) who came into contact with some COVID-19 patients have all tested negative for the virus.

The ten include one doctor, seven nurses and two mortuary attendants.

The hospital has so far recorded three cases of COVID-19.

Two patients have passed on, while one patient is still on admission at the hospital and “doing very well”, according to a statement issued by KATH.

94 persons at UG test negative

Some 94 students and staff of the University of Ghana who also came into contact with a student of the University infected with Coronavirus have also tested negative.

The 94 persons were tested for COVID-19 after they were done going through the 14-day isolation period.

82 out of 94 persons were students with the remaining being employees of the University.

A statement from the University also indicated that 74 of the traced students who were already on campus at the time of the case, were asked to self-quarantine on campus to avoid the risk of a possible community spread.

The eight other students had left campus to the house hence, they were cautioned by the University of Ghana Emergency Response Team (UG-ERT), and the National Contact Tracing Team to self-quarantine at home.

“The University of Ghana is pleased to inform members of the university community and the public that all the University's primary contacts (students and staff) of the reported COVID-19 patient from the University have tested negative for the coronavirus after going through the mandatory 14-day period of quarantine,” the university said in a statement.

