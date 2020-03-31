Covid-19: Zoomlion Donates To Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly

The Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the Nkwanta South Municipality has donated 50 Veronica Buckets, Stands, Gallons of Liquid Soap and Hand Sanitizers to the Municipal Assembly as part of their social responsibility towards the fight against the Novel Corona Virus also known as COVID-19.

Presenting the items, the Nkwanta South Municipal Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Selorm Bonney commended the Assembly and the District Health Directorate for their awareness programs within the municipality.

He said the donation by his outfit is to augment government's effort in fighting the spread of the disease.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South Hon. John Thasun thanked Zoomlion Ghana Limited for their support towards maintaining a clean and healthy society within his municipality and promised to ensure that the items donated are distributed evenly across the municipality and put into good use.

On their part, the Municipal Health Officer and Municipal Coordinating Director Madam Cynthia Sekyere and Mr Osman Musah respectively said the donation was very timely especially at a time when many non-resident citizens have returned home from Accra and Kumasi following the partial lockdown in these cities.