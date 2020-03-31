Self-Isolate Yourself For Two Weeks Before Integrating With Your Family - Hon Gyato Tells Travellers From Lock Down Areas To Oti Region

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Krachi East Region who also doubles as the Deputy Minister of Sanitation, Honourable Michael Yaw Gyato has advised commuters from lockdown towns to Oti Region to self-isolate themselves for two weeks before getting closed to their family members to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker said the Region is not endowed with the requisite equipment and logistics that will help detect the COVID-19 pandemic should it break out in the region and stressed that people in the region especially the aged should adhere to the preventive measures adopted by World Health Organization and the directive by the president by avoiding public gatherings, washing their hands with soap under running water, and using all alcohol-based hand sanitizers and also staying at home.

He however called on the police especially those at the borders and the general public to question strangers and make sure they maintain social distancing.

He urges the good people of the region not to politicize the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs, pastors and Non-governmental Organizations that are helping in their diverse ways through donations towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and called on other individuals and organizations to also come on board to donate cash or in kind.

Speaking on Kano 90.5 fm on Monday, March 30, the MP also used the opportunity to call on the people of Oti Region to fast and pray for the country in this crucial times adding that they should also practice personal hygiene and keep the markets and the various towns in the region clean.

He donated 20,000 alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the people of Krachi East Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East who also flanked the lawmaker to the studio of Kano FM, Patrick Yaw Gyirima on his part also buttressed the MP's call that the people in the Municipality should adhere to the directives given by the president and WHO in the fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He noted that his outfit has set up a committee that goes round the Municipality to educate people on how to prevent themselves from contracting this deadly and dreaded disease.

The MCE further entreated all and sundry to at all times practice personal hygiene and also stay at home and even in their farms to prevent them from coming into contact with the disease.