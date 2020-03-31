Covid-19 Lockdown: Police Escort Runaway Kayayes To North

Listen to article

The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command on Monday cleared Kayaye passengers who were onboard two cargo vehicles to continue their journey to the North under Police escort.

“We don’t have the resources to keep them in my jurisdiction and they have to be sheltered and fed on daily basis. So we decided to allow them continue their journey, but under police escort,”Nkawkaw Divisional Commander, Kofi Adu told Anopa Kasapa Morning Show host, Kweku Owusu Adjei.

He however, noted that upon reaching their point of destination, they would be screened and get tested for coronavirus before they can be allowed to go home.

The Nkawkaw District Police Command yesterday arrested two cargo vehicles with registration numbers AS 8983-12 and GT 4260-15 respectively at Asona in the Kwahu West Municipality fully loaded with head potters popularly known as kayayes who in the fear of Covid-19 are fleeing to the North for safety.

The Kayayes numbering about 150 included some pregnant women, with others breastfeeding.

Speaking with Agoo FM’s Air Commodore, the head potters explained their businesses have come to a halt due to the directive from the President and that they are finding it difficult to cater for themselves and their children.

According to them, they were asked to return to Accra by the police checkpoint in the Ashanti Region leading to their arrest by the highway Police patrol team of Nkawkaw.

Nkawkaw Divisional Commander Kofi Adu reacting to the interception said “some northerners were from Accra going to the northern region. When they reached Asakai barrier, the police returned them.

“We have spoken with the municipal chief executive and the regional commander. We are trying as much as possible to liaise with the Ashanti regional commander to give them escort to reach their final destination.”

He added, “we can’t let them drop because we can’t get another vehicle to take them to their destination.”

