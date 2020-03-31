Coronavirus: 31 Patients Recovered, Discharged

Some thirty-one (31) COVID-19 patients out of 152 persons who tested positive have been treated and discharged.

Accra based Joy FM quotes the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu as the source of the information.

Ghana has recorded a total of 152 COVID-19 cases 152 with five deaths as of Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the last update at 11:00hrs on 29th March 2020.

The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research tested 17 samples from the Upper East (3), North East (3) and Ashanti (11) regions all of which were Negative. No new test results have been received from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research since the last update.

