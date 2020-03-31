Parliament Chapel To Give GHC10,000 To COVID-19 Fund

Parliament Chapel International has set aside GHC10,000 (Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis) as a contribution to the COVID-19 Fund being set up by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Founder of the Church, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah announced this during his Sunday Online service.

He said, as a man of God, he has only two countries to protect; Heaven and Ghana and for that matter will work and give all he can to support efforts at saving these countries.

Commenting on the setting up of the COVID-19 Fund, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, “Africa and for that matter Ghana has good leaders but this COVID-19 situation will produce great leaders. So in times like this if we will still remain narrow minded, then we are heading for doom.”

He urged each and every Ghanaian to support government efforts in finding solutions to the pandemic, saying “God can use each and every one of us to change the world.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also used the pulpit to urge the leadership of the country and the citizenry in general to use the sit down period (lockdown) to gather as was done in John 6:13 “When they were filled, he said unto his disciples, Gather up the fragments that remain, that nothing be lost. Therefore they gathered them together, and filled twelve baskets with the fragments of the five barley loaves, which remained over and above unto them that had eaten.”

According to him, what God desires from His people is for them to Listen, Obey, Sit Down and Gather, and urged the rich, churches and benevolent organizations to contribute/donate into the COVID-19 Fund set up by the President.

He said setting up the COVID-19 Find is the beginning of the gathering process, and hence if there shall be no more loses people must come together and contribute.

He said: “Let us all come together as one nation and one people and gather (contribute to the fund) and God will bless our nation abundantly.”