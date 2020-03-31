Covid-19: 22 Quarantined At LEKMA Hospital After Doctor Tested Positive

Listen to article

Some 22 patients and medical staff of the Ledzokuku Municipal hospital have been kept under mandatory quarantine after a doctor tested positive of Covid-19.

The management of the hospital has subsequently closed down for fumigation, the Obstetrics and gynecology department where the doctor whose name has been withheld, worked.

Disclosing the details in an interview with Starr fm’s Regina Borle Bortey, the Municipal Health Director for LEKMA, Jackline said the doctor also works for a hospital belonging to the Airport Company Limited raising fear that personnel and staff from both hospitals who came into contact with him could be at risk of contracting the virus.

“We had information that he had tested positive in another facility but he is our staff at the LEKMA hospital. So far we have done contact tracing of some 22 people in the LEKMA area and they are a mixture of staff and patients he came into contact with,” she stated.

Madam Jackline however fell short of answers for keeping information from the medical staff since the doctor turned positive as far back as Friday 27th of March 2020.

She also admitted to the concerns of inadequate Personal Protective Apparel required by frontline staff of the LEKMA Hospital who complained they were inadequately clothed to carry out screening for COVID 19.

She however assured that her office is fashioning out engagements to manage the fears and tension among staff of the hospital and residents in the immediate environments of the hospital who are living in fear.