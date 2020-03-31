Covid-19 Lockdown: Police-Military Deploy Vehicles To Pick Up Offenders In Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has indicated it will pull no punches in enforcing the COVID – 19 partial lockdown in the Greater Kumasi Area following difficulties it faced in containing people on Day 1 of the Executive order.

The joint police and military deployment has marshaled buses for arrest with a stand by special court unit to try suspects who will be brought in.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer ASP Godwin Ahianyo has been making the disclosures on radio stations in the region cautioning the residents ahead of today’s operations.

He indicated that the special courts are ready to ensure that cases are tried expeditiously for fines and incarcerations to serve as deterrent to errant residents.

Beyond the jurisdiction of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, twelve other Municipal and District Assemblies have been drafted unto the lock down list.

ASP Ahianyo noted that the biggest challenge remained with the central business district, clustered settlements, zangos and the seal-off points barring entry of intercity transport.

He however commended the intra-city Trotro and Taxi drivers for observing social distancing even though he couldn’t tell whether the case was because of the reduced number of people requiring commuting or an adherence to the directive.

Meanwhile the Ashanti regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has tasked all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to move into the communities to help with sensitization and monitoring of the exercise.

According to the minister who toured extensively on Monday, several areas still have people loitering and idling on the streets with no caution.

The minister has also sounded warning to commercial passenger transport operators to stop the increments in transport fares.

