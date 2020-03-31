GCB Reviews Branches In Accra And Kumasi In Response To COVID-19 Restrictions

Listen to article

GCB Bank Ltd has responded to the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions imposed in the Greater Accra and parts of Kumasi by the state.

The reaction of the Bank is aimed at protecting staff, customers, members of the public and Ghanaians in general from the spread of the disease, especially those in markets and other densely populated restricted by law.

As a result, some branches in the restricted/affected areas have been temporarily closed for banking business. In all, 27 out of the 185 networked branches of the Bank in these areas have been closed.

The Bank has also revised banking hours from 8:30am – 5pm to 9am -3pm from Monday to Friday. Saturday banking has been suspended.

In Accra, Ring Road West, Makola, Kantamanto, Adabraka, Kissieman, Achimota, Trade Fair, Dzorwulu, Osu Oxford Street, Aboossey Okai, Kaneshie Industrial, East Legon, A & C Mall, Madina Zongo Junction, Martey Tsuru and Airport Terminal 3 branches have ceased operations temporarily.

In Tema area and adjoining communities, the Tema Industrial, Aburi, Tema Safe Bond, Tema Community 2, Ashaiman Mandela Park, Tema Meridian House and the Central University branches are also not working now.

Bantama, Tech Junction, Ejiso, Suame Magazine and Kejetia branches in Kumasi and its environs are also not opening for business.

In a remark, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, said although the measures taken are drastic they were taken in the interest of good health and safety of staff, customers and the general public.

He said the Bank would not compromise on guidelines laid down by the Government of Ghana and the interest of the people.

Mr Sowah advised Ghanaians and customers not to resort to panic withdrawals but make use of alternate channels.

GCB since the outbreak of the disease has been encouraging its customers and all Ghanaians to go cashless by using its alternate channels including G-money, the bank’s mobile money service while limiting their exposure to bank notes during this period.