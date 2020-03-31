Yong: 2 Chiefs, 26 Others Arrested Over Chieftaincy Clashes

Listen to article

The Northern Regional Police Command has picked up two chiefs and 26 other persons in connection with the renewed chieftaincy clashes at Yong Dakpemayili in the Northern Region.

Two persons have been shot as a result of the renewed chieftaincy clashes between the claimants of the Yong skin.

DGN Online, gathered that about six houses have been burnt into ashes.

Two men, Fuseini Chimsi and Mohammed Chimsi, are both holding themselves as chief of Yong.

However, the Dakpemah Naa, Fuseini Bawa reportedly selected a successor for the Yong skin which resulted in the clashes with the losing side accusing the chief of taking bribe.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt.Otuo Acheampong who confirmed the arrests said the suspects have been charged with causing unlawful damage to buildings and rioting with offensive weapons.

He said that the suspects will be arraigned before the Tamale Circuit court after investigations.

---Daily Guide