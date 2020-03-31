Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Appoints New Head, Retail Banking

Listen to article

Accra, March, 2020 – Standard Chartered is delighted to announce the appointment of Yvonne Gyebi as Head, Retail Banking. She will be responsible for leading the strategic business growth agenda for the retail business of the Bank.

Yvonne joined the Bank in 2011 and has held various senior roles in Retail Banking. Prior to her appointment she was the Country Head, Commercial Banking and most recently, Value Centre General Manager for Retail Distribution, Priority and Digital Banking, where she deployed strategies to improve balance sheet growth and worked closely with the Regional and Country Digital Banking teams to implement the digital strategy including mobile client acquisition.

She started her banking career in 2005 as a Management Trainee through the Young Professional Programme with Ecobank. She is a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and holds an MBA in Finance & Information Systems from A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University in the United States.

Speaking on the appointment, Mansa Nettey, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “I am glad to welcome Yvonne to the Management Team. She is joining at a pivotal time in the Bank’s growth. As a bank, we are making banking easy and simple for our clients. I am confident that she will contribute to the acceleration of our digital agenda that is transforming our Retail Business.”

Commenting on her appointment, Yvonne said, “I am elated and look forward to improving the banking experience for our clients and commit to providing innovative solutions in line with our digital agenda that will make banking simpler and meet the lifestyle needs of our clients.”

With almost 15 years’ experience in banking, she brings a considerable wealth of experience and depth to the role.

