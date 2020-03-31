Newmont Ghana To Donate US$ 100,000 To Support COVID-19 Fight

Listen to article

Newmont Ghana has announced a US$100,000 support package for Ghana’s public health efforts to minimize the transmission of the Coronavirus disease in the country.

Newmont Ghana’s contribution will support two testing centers in Accra and Kumasi, as well as preventive measures in and around its Ahafo and Akyem mines and the Ahafo North Project area.

“The health and safety of our people and nearby communities takes precedence above all else,” said Francois Hardy, Regional Senior Vice President, Newmont Africa.

“We recognize the need to help fortify the capabilities of our public institutions so they can undertake mass testing and other public health measures to minimize the risks and impacts associated with COVID -19.”

“In the light of the logistical and infrastructure constraints around the country’s public health system – along with the needs of our local health institutions in our host communities – we have set aside a US$100,000 package to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic”, Mr. Hardy added.

Newmont Ghana’s support package will be allocated as follows:

US$25,000 each to support the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine- the two national testing centres in Accra and Kumasi to support the procurement of testing kits

$20,000 to the Asutifi North and Birim North District Assemblies respectively

$10,000 for the Tano North Municipal Assembly

He added that Newmont Ghana has also made substantial donation to the Ghana Chamber of Mines contribution towards the COVID-19 national fund.

“We hope our contributions will significantly help us win the fight against COVID-19”, he added.

Work Arrangements to Protect Workforce and Host Communities

Mr. Hardy noted that Newmont Ghana is taking proactive measures to protect its workforce and nearby communities in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation in the country. Aside from initiating robust hygiene practices, social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures, the company is aligning mine operations to critical operations to reduce the potential for exposure to and transmission of COVID-19.

These measures include:

Temporary closure of the regional office in Accra and establishing remote working plans for employees

Temporary closure of non-operational departments at the Ahafo and Akyem mine sites

Cancelling all travel by non-critical site visitors, suppliers and vendors

Evacuation of non-critical expatriate staff

Enhanced temperature and questionnaire screening at all entry points to the Ahafo and Akyem mine sites

Mandatory self-quarantine for workers who arrive from abroad

Minimized in-person meetings

“While we have no confirmed COVID-19 cases among Newmont’s workforce at this time, protecting the health and safety of our people and nearby communities is our primary obligation. These steps are consistent with the World Health Organization guidelines and the intent of the government’s lockdown and categorization of mining as an essential service to minimize the exposure and spread of COVID-19,” said Francois Hardy, Regional Senior Vice President, Newmont Africa.

The company said it will continue to closely monitor the evolution of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and its impacts, with a key focus on protecting the well-being of its employees, contractors and host communities.

“These are extraordinary times and we must all do our part to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to strictly adhere to the World Health Organization’s protective measures and support the Government of Ghana’s efforts prevent the spread of the virus,” Mr. Hardy further added.

---graphic.com.gh