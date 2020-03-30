Coronavirus: 325 Markets In North East, Savannah, Upper East And Upper West To Be Disinfected

Listen to article

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) will disinfect 325 markets in North-East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions on Wednesday April 1.

The exercise is to help Ministry coordinate with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance the conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.

In a press statement, the sector minister Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama indicated that a number of activities have been initiated including the disinfection of markets, public education and sensitization of market women on COVID-19.

She urges the general public to take note of the disinfection of Fifty-Seven (57) markets in North East Region, sixty (60) markets in Savannah, One Hundred and Five (105) markets in Upper East Region, and One Hundred and Three (103) markets in Upper West Region on Wednesday, 1st April, 2020.

She urges MMDAs to collaborate with Market Queens and leaders to close all markets in their jurisdiction on Wednesday, 1st April, 2020 as these markets will be opened for businesses on Tuesday, 2nd April, 2020.

Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama requested the cooperation of the general public especially traders and all persons conducting businesses in the markets, in this all-important exercise.