ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.03.2020 Headlines

Coronavirus: Doctor At LEKMA Hospital Tests Positive

By News Desk
Coronavirus: Doctor At LEKMA Hospital Tests Positive
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

A medical doctor at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie in the Greater Accra region has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by the Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency Bernard Oko-Boye.

He indicated that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has already accounted for the unnamed doctor in the number of cases recorded in the country.

According to him, the LEKMA hospital will be shut down for disinfection on Tuesday, March 31.

The Ghana Health Service has so far confirmed 152 cases.

Five have died and two recoveries.

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya MP Tests Positive; Chases 50 MPs To Be Teste...
55 minutes ago

Covid-19: CJ Orders Lockdown Of Courts
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line