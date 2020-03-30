Coronavirus: Doctor At LEKMA Hospital Tests Positive

A medical doctor at the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie in the Greater Accra region has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by the Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency Bernard Oko-Boye.

He indicated that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has already accounted for the unnamed doctor in the number of cases recorded in the country.

According to him, the LEKMA hospital will be shut down for disinfection on Tuesday, March 31.

The Ghana Health Service has so far confirmed 152 cases.

Five have died and two recoveries.