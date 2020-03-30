Covid-19: Kwahu East District Assembly Donates To District Health Directorate

Listen to article

The Kwahu East District Assembly in support of the country’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) donated over 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the District Health Directorates on Monday, March 20.

This is an effort to help contain the spread of the global pandemic. In line with that, the gesture is to have health workers in the District equipped with the needed protective gear to manage suspected cases in the various Clinics, Health centers and CHPS compounds in the District.

The donation by the District Chief Executive, Hon. Isaac Agyapong includes 50 Hairnets, 50 rubber Aprons, 15 Goggles, 50 Stence Gowns, 20 Face Mask, 50 pieces of Veronica Buckets, 50 pieces of Hand Washing Bowls, 50 Gallons of Hand Sanitizers, 100 pieces of Tissue Papers, 10 pieces of reflectors and a host of others.

Hon Isaac Agyapong commended the District Health Directorate for working assiduously to meet the health demands of the people amidst the challenges.

He urges them to continue to offer selfless services to the people and assured of the District Assembly’s commitment to complementing the government’s efforts in the fight against the disease.

Hon. Isaac Agyapong further charged the people to adhere to the precautionary guidelines given by the health experts to avoid the deadly disease in the district.

He advised the health workers to be cautious in their handling of cases and see every patient as a potential carrier of the virus.

He also urged the District Health Directorate to put the items to good use and also advised Social Distancing in their work life.