COVID-19: Tong-Raana Urges Traditional Leaders To Join The Hand Washing Campaign

Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area and Council of State member, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang has called on traditional leaders in the Upper East Region to join the hand washing advocacy to ensure that their people adhere to all directives by government and health experts.

According to him, since the mode of spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is through contacts. it is just right that the people are educated to deepen hand washing culture and must be done properly with soap under running water frequently and also keep high level of personal hygiene at all times.

He suggested that the country and all traditional areas should adopt the frequent and public hand washing practice as a new culture, even after the pandemic is gone.

The Paramount Chief in an interview, endorsed efforts by the Upper East Directorate of the Ghana Health Service at ensuring that all passengers entering the region have the recommended body temperature.

In recent, time the Ghana Health Service and the Regional Coronavirus Response Team have mounted a checkpoint at the entrance of the Upper East Region at Pwalugu in the Talensi District, where basic health data including temperature are taken from passengers.

Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang called for more education on the mode of spread, the dangers associated with the virus and how people can protect themselves from a possible infection and urged the various local radio stations to continue with their periodic reminders on hand washing and other preventive methods.

