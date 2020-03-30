N/R; Over 300 Markets To Be Disinfected On Wednesday

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has announced that it will continue with its disinfection exercise of markets in the Northern Region on Wednesday, April 1.

The exercise is in line with the directive from the government to the MLGRD to have all markets in the country disinfected inorder to promote hygienic conditions and to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

To confirm the planned exercise, a statement from the Ministry of Local government today has said: “the general public is hereby informed of the disinfection of fifty-seven (57) markets in the North-East, sixty (60) markets in the Savannah, one hundred and five (105) markets in Upper East, and one hundred and three (103) markets in the Upper West on Wednesday, 1st April 2020.

The statement added that “Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in collaboration with market queens and leaders are to close all markets in their jurisdiction on Wednesday 1st April 2020, for disinfection to enhance conditions of hygiene in order to contain and prevent the spread of the virus”.

The affected communities in the Regions are being urged to take note and comply. Meanwhile, all 325 markets will be opened for business on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Read full statement below: