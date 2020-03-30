Let’s Prevent COVID-19 With Natural Therapy - School Feeding Coordinator

The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah has advised parents to consider feeding their children and families with healthy and well-balanced diets to strengthen their immune system against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the renowned Nutritionist and food transformer, quality food is the best therapy for the prevention of every disease.

She encourages the intake of foods fortified with antioxidants or healing properties such as Citrus Fruits, Baobab fruits, Green leaves and Cereals to build the body against the virus.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mrs. Quashigah said: “parents should use one each of lemon/lime- cut into pieces with the inner and outer skin plus the seed and pulp, grind with 1/2 glass of water and sieve, boil with one glass of water, and add honey as sweetener and drink every morning”.

She indicated that parents or domestic cooks can also mix baobab powder with warm water for morning tea; and same with royal cocoa powder for morning tea. “All these contained antioxidants that help boost the immune system”.

The School Feeding Coordinator said that lemon/lime, citrus and baobabs are rich in vitamin C and has antioxidants, healing properties and other nutrients that can protect the body from falling ill to COVID-19.

Mrs. Quashigah who is also a caterers’ trainer said that the lime/lemon seeds and its inner/outer skin/rind can be added with other natural ingredients to spice up chicken, fish or beef…and same can be mixed with rice, corn or millet which can be blended into powder and be used to prepare banku, kenkey and tuo zafi among others just to introduce the antioxidants into the meal.

Quoting the biblical scripture in Ezekiel 47:12 which encourages mankind to use “fruits for food and plants or leaves for medicine”, the School Feeding Boss entreated parents and all Ghanaians to take charge of their own lives by eating healthy foods so as to complement the various measures introduced by the Government and other stakeholders to fight COVID-19.

She was confident that with the good measures taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana would come out of the COVID-19 pandemic victoriously.

Mrs. Quashigah therefore advised parents to ensure that their children and every member of their families comply with all the directives by the President and the Health experts in order to stay alive.

“All children and parents must be advised to stay home, wash their hands frequently with soap under running water, use certified sanitizers and most especially observe social distancing among others”.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded more than 150 cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths as at 30th March 2020. As a result, some major cities including Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa have been locked down by the Government to curtail the spread of the virus.