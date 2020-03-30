Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Donates Three Months Salary To Help Fight Covid-19

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi on Monday, March 30 donated her three months salary to the Covid-19 fund instituted by President Akufo-Addo.

The donation is to augment the government's efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.

The gesture is a collective decision by ministers, deputy ministers, senior political appointees at the presidency to donate fifty percent (50%) of their salaries, for the next three months, that is April, May and June, to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, established by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the fight against the virus and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

As a result, the MP, who doubles as minister for tourism, arts and culture has given approval to the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to notify the Controller and Accountant General to effect these deductions at source for the period and transfer the accrued monies into the Fund.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, became MP for the good people of Prestea Huni-valley constituency in 2016.

She is currently the unopposed NPP Parliamentary candidate for the area and is seeking to be re-elected as Member of Parliamentary in the upcoming general elections slated for December 7 this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 34,000 deaths worldwide with over 700,000 infections.

In Ghana, the number of cases has crossed 150 with death toll of 5.

The pandemic has brought activities to a grinding halt across the globe.