30.03.2020 Social News

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Donates COVID-19 Materials To Constituents

By News Desk
An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has donated 2,500 bottles of handwashing soap, 1000 protective nose masks, 1,200 Handsanitizers, and 30 Veronica budgets to the people of the Tolon Constituency as part of his support to the people in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Speaking to the Voiceless Media in an interview, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu explained that his donation was his widow's mite to the people to help them stay protected and safe from the deadly virus.

Hon. Habib Iddrisu was recently awarded by the Voiceless Media for his humanitarian services to the people over the years and this recent donation at such a critical period deserves more commendations.

The Chief of Tolon, Tolon Naa Abubakari Sulemana, who received the items on behalf of the people commended the Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for his continuous show of care and love for the people of the Constituency and wished him well in his endeavours.

Some of the constituents who spoke to The Voiceless Media were impressed with the kind gesture of Hon. Habib Iddrisu and promised to rally behind him in his Parliamentary ambition.

