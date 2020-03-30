Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Appoints New Head Of Conduct, Financial Crime And Compliance

Listen to article

Accra, March, 2020 – Standard Chartered is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Oseku-Afful as Country Head of Conduct, Financial Crime and Compliance (CFCC). Michael brings his expertise to deliver the right outcomes for our clients and business by driving the highest standards in conduct, compliance and fighting financial crime.

Michael joined the Bank in November 2006 and has held senior roles in the Credit Risk Control function and as Head of the Credit Documentation Unit.

He joined the Compliance Team as Head of Legal and Compliance for Retail Banking in 2012. His most recent role was Head of Compliance for Corporate and Commercial Banking.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered, he worked in Advertising and Public Relations.

Speaking on the appointment, Mansa Nettey, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “I am glad to welcome Michael to the Management Team. As a bank, we believe that good conduct and ethical behavior is fundamental to sustainable business growth. I am confident that Michael will bring his expertise to drive the highest standards of conduct, compliance and the fight against financial crime to protect our business, clients and the wider community.”

Michael said, “I am delighted about my appointment and look forward to working with the Management Team to achieve the overall priorities of the bank while ensuring adherence to controls and positive conduct.”

Michael is a Lawyer by profession and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2010. He holds an LLB Degree from City University, London, a BA (Hons.) from the University of Ghana as well as a post-graduate Diploma in Compliance (ICA) from the University of Manchester, England. He also holds an Advanced Certificate in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK.

With more than 10 years’ experience in the Bank, Michael brings a considerable wealth of experience and depth to this role.

