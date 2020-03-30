Paris Live, Monday 30 March, 2020

Today's Paris Live takes in diverse updates on the spread of coronavirus as it makes its way across the globe. We'll have an update on the situation in the United States - which is bracing for a death toll that could exceed 100,000 people. President Donald Trump on Sunday extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April - a stark shift in tone by the Republican president, who only days ago was suggesting the country could reopen in just a few weeks.

Our correspondent in South Korea fills us in on the latest tactical weapons test in North Korea - the fourth in a month. Could this be a "business as usual" facade to hide any information that might emerge about the coronavirus there?

Over in Nigeria, RFI's Hausa service fills us in on the latest speech made by President Muhammadu Buhari regarding lockdowns in cities like Abuja and Lagos to stop the spread of the virus.

In sports news we find out the new dates for the next summer Olympic Games, and football's European championships - both postponed due to coronavirus.

In the press review, we move away from Covid-19 to talk books, in particular, the new memoir by film director Woody Allen, which was recently cancelled by the publisher Hachette over a past sex abuse scandal, only to be taken up by another publisher - the plot thickens, so they say.

And we rediscover an edition of Spotlight on Africa, originally broadcast in January to mark the occasion of the release of a documentary film I cannot Bury My Father, by director Nana-Jo Ndow. It sheds light on the 2005 murders of 56 West Africans in The Gambia – most of them Ghanaians.