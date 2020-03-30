Covid-19 Lockdown: Arrest Market Women Who Increases Food Prices

Member of Parliament for Trobu and Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Moses Anim has called on the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies in the country to arrest Market women who have increased the prices of foodstuffs in various markets due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Reports gathered by Kingdomonline.com reveals that with barely 24hours to the partial lockdown, many people who thronged the market in anticipation of a possible lockdown of the country were met with price hikes.

Many residents in Accra converged to various markets like Makola, Madina, Mallam Atta, Ashaiman last Saturday to purchase foodstuffs and other essentials following President Nana Akufo-Addo directive to declare a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi for two weeks to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

But many Ghanaians are furiously worried about how market women have taken advantage to hiking prices of foodstuffs to cheat consumers.

But the lawmaker stated that security agencies in Ghana must go to the various markets to arrest people who hike prices of goods and services to cheat other people.

“How can you take advantage of coronavirus outbreak to cheat Ghanaians, how can you sell a bowl of Gari for ghc30? It simply abnormal and am urging the BNI, CID and other security agencies to go to the various markets and arrest the market women who are doing that,” Moses Anim exclusively told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“We are in difficult times and am urging all Ghanaians to help each other rather than taking advantage to cheat each other,” he added

“All the market women who cheat customers must be dealt with according to the law.”

---kingdomfmonline