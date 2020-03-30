Listen to article

Ghanaians have been writing a series of articles regarding the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The recent one authored by the Campaign Manager for Mr. Godwin Asimenu the former presiding member for Akatsi South District Assembly and the Assemblymember for Monome-Dzrakate Electoral area explained further the precautionary measures we are to put in place to prevent our selves from contracting the virus.

READ FULL STATEMENT:

SPECIAL ADVICE FROM DORK-JONATHAN (PROPHET) ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

Special greetings family and friends all over the world. Since last year December, we have been engulfed with a very notorious virus known as the coronavirus which I refer to as DEATH because of how it operates.

Many developed countries despite their advanced health system are unable to contain this deadly virus.

My lovely people, the fact is that we are not in normal times at all. So we shouldn't do normal things so as to impress others. Let's only do things that can keep us alive no matter how others will feel about those actions that can keep you.

Let's try as much as possible to stay away from family and friends if possible. Let's stay at home always if also possible.

Wash your hands after every twenty minutes with soap and under running water especially after dealing with money. Let's also clean our mobile phones regularly with sanitizer.

NB: Doing things to impress others during this deadly moment can only endanger your life.

Let's take all these safety precautions seriously so that in the end we can all embrace each other and say CONGRATULATIONS.

I love you all and wish and pray to see you alive after this deadly pandemic is all over.

DORK-JONATHAN

Signed