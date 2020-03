COVID-19 Fight: LEKMA Hospital Receives Support From Happy Man Bitters

Charger Group Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters and Happy Man Ginger has presented items worth thousands of Cedis to Lekma Hospital, Teshie.

This is meant to support the fight against the Novel Coronavirus.

The multiple award-winning beverage producers also made a cheque donation for 20,000 Cedis to the health center.

The items included boxes of Infrared Gun Thermometer, Blood Pressure Meter Machine, Face Masks, Disposable Surgical Gloves, Disposable Gowns.

The rest were boxes of Disposable Tissue Roll, Liquid Soap, Hand Sanitizers, and Tissue Papers.

Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited, Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey in the company of some members of the company's top management said:

"We believe these items will go a long way in the COVID-19 fight. We consider this as our Corporate Social Responsibility, but beyond that we deem it as a privilege because it is a global fight.

...The pandemic is scary and the earlier we lend a hand, the better, hence this donation. If every corporate organization will join this campaign as we doing, we will get there. I am therefore urging all to stay safe by observing all the precautionary instructions."

Head of Clinical Services, Lekma Hospital, Doreen Ata Fynn expressed gross thanks to the management of Charger Group Limited for the gesture.