MultiPac Donates Worth Of 30k To Immigration Service To Fight COVID-19

Ghanaian Manufacturer Multipac Ltd in an effort to assist the government’s combat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic donated protective products among other essentials worth GH¢30,000 to the Ghana Immigration Service to enable them to stay safe.

The essentials included 3000 bottles of Water, 10,000 Bundles of Gloves, 720 Pieces of sanitizers, 480 bottles of Handwashing soap.

Presenting the items to Ghana Immigration Service by Head of Marketing and Sales Rabih Bourji who stated that it’s important that an immigration officer must be protected against COVID-19 to enable them to work effectively.

We are here to actually support our country to avoid this pandemic to our nation, our country.

Multipac Manufacturer of Perla Mineral Water and 5-Star Drinks.

God bless Ghana.