Coronavirus: 17 Tested Negative In Kumasi; No New Case Today

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has not recorded any new case of the COVID-19 in the country as of 8:30 am Monday March 30.

According to the Service, 17 samples tested by the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) turned negative.

The samples were taken from the Upper East (3), North East (3) and Ashanti (11) regions respectively.

Ghana has so far recorded 152 with five death. An update by the Ghana Health Service said the 11 new cases, were recorded today (Sunday, March 29, 2020).

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.

Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 30 March 2020, 08:30hrs

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana stands at 152 with five deaths as of 30th March 2020 at 08:30HRS.

