Coronavirus Update: Gov't Launches Life Insurance Cover For 10,000 Health Workers

Government has secured life cover insurance for 10,000 frontline health workers engaged in the coronavirus (Covid-19) response management in the country.

In a statement titled: “Special Life Insurance Cover For 10,000 Health Personnel and Allied Professional Attending to Covid-19 Pandemic Response ,” government outlined the benefits which ranged from 10,309,919.94 for total premium to 350,000 per life for group life insurance.

The other benefits included in the insurance cover are 25,000 per life for critical illness and 10,000 per life for total temporal disability –all causes.

The statement signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, and copied to heads of all agencies expressed the government's gratitude to the health workers and their families for the sacrifice during the national challenge.

“The government of Ghana would like to communicate to the heads of agencies that the frontline staff in this response have been insured,” the statement said.

It further explained that the allied professionals include all men and women who have been deployed to respond to covid-19 outbreak in the country.

As at yesterday has recorded 152 confirmed cases of covid-19 with five deaths.

---Daily Guide