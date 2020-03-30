Hon. Horoya Urge Ghanaians To Observe All Lockdown Measures

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Ghanaians to observe and respect the lockdown measures announced by President Akuffo-Addo beginning today.

In a press release issued in Accra on Sunday and signed by the Regional Coordinator, hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya, the NDC Muslim Wing also urged the party's supporters in particular within the Greater Accra to observe to the latter the announced lockdown by the government as a result of COVID19.

"We are by this release appealing to our family members, friends, supporters and everybody to observe the following as we embark on this difficult but essential journey," hon. Horoya advised.

"Let's watch our eating habits because we are practically not going to be active, we should check what we eat very well so that after the lockdown we will remain healthy to continue our daily activities".

Again we should be very conscious about our personal security, that of our kids and the entire community because people may take advantage of the situation to perpetrate crimes.

It is the wish of the Zongo caucus wing that we take very good care of ourselves by taking the needed precautionary measures including the regular washing of our hands. Let us report or visit the nearest clinic in case we have any unusual feeling in our body.

It is our fervent prayer that Allah will see us through these difficult times.

The Regional Coordinator was upbeat that we will all be safer than now, as we will not record any upsurge of positive COVID19 cases and above all the nation will come back to normalcy.